HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
