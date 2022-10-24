HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.