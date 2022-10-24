Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $520,124.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00018305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $129.46 million and $520,124.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.53019922 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $495,237.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

