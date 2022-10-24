Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 3.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.68 and last traded at $106.35. 3,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.