Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.80. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

