Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.60.

HRI stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

