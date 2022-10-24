Helium Price Reaches $4.25 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $547.95 million and $3.80 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00021715 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002850 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012604 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,033,273 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.