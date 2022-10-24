Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $4.09 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $527.77 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00021195 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012327 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,417 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
