HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $5,053,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in HealthEquity by 30.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

