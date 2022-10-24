Head-To-Head Review: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -206.87% 10.63% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.89 $5.20 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Merger and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Pioneer Merger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.