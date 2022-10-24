Head-To-Head Comparison: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.72 $25.55 million $2.08 1.11 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.70 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -10.98

Profitability

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OppFi and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 SoFi Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.16%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 164.50%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than OppFi.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

