Harvest Volatility Management LLC Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $300.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.43 and a 200 day moving average of $317.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.