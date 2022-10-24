Harvest Volatility Management LLC Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.