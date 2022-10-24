Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $265.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.