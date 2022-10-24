Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk stock opened at $201.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

