Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

