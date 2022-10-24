Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

