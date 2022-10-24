Harvest Finance Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $36.43 or 0.00186305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

