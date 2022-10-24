Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,566 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for approximately 6.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Harmonic worth $52,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $15.11. 30,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.