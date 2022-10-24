Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €195.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.7 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €158.80 ($162.04) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.78.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

