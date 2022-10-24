Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.