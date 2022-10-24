Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after purchasing an additional 609,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.



