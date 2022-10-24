Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,810 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.83 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.