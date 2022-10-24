H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $30.20

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $27.00. H World Group shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 25,183 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in H World Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,667,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,537,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in H World Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1,054.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

