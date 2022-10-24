Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and $1.22 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

