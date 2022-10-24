Guggenheim Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $38.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

