Guggenheim Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $120.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.76. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

