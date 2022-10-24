Guggenheim Cuts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $40.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.29. 13,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

