GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).
GSK Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,390 ($16.80). 2,736,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763,837. The firm has a market cap of £56.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,217.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,357.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,599.92. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
