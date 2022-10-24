Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $4.89 million and $112,869.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00275569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00738202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00566653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00243724 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

