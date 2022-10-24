Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

