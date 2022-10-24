Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.75

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 66.11 ($0.80), with a volume of 981293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.75 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.00.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

