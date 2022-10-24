Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $46.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
