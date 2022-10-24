Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

