Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Graco Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

