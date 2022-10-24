Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 128837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.