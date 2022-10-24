Got Guaranteed Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $287.74 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $287.74 million and $162,116.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004950 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

