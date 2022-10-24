Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $2,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

