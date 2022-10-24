Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $227,276.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003476 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $227,276.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,228,721 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

