Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Trimmed by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for approximately 18.0% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Golar LNG worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 596.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 26,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

