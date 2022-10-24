Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 125.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile



Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.



