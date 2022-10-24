Glantus (LON:GLAN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Glantus Price Performance

Shares of LON GLAN traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 10 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,783. The company has a market cap of £3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Glantus has a 12 month low of GBX 9.13 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.29.

Get Glantus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Articles

