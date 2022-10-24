Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 84.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

