Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 3.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.96. 10,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,558,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 23.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,468,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Genius Sports by 135.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 198,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

