General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $53.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

General Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

