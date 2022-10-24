GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.40 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $476.18 million and $2.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00022713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.39812008 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,115,663.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

