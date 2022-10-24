GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of GBL opened at $14.78 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

