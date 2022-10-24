Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

