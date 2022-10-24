Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0335 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $233.71 million and approximately $55.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

