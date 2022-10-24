Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) fell 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $29.92. 44,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,156,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $2,951,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

