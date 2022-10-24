Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 33,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 12,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.01. 1,309,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

