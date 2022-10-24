Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $7.28 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The company has a market cap of $508.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

